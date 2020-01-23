Jamaica Tourist Board unveils new destination campaign

The Jamaica Tourist Board has unveiled its Jamaica: Heartbeat of the World, campaign-—the new destination brand positioning for the country.

The campaign—which was unveiled Thursday—is designed to recognise Jamaica’s outsized influence on the global community. It seeks to strengthen the island’s position as a global, culturally relevant brand.

The campaign extends beyond tourism and encompasses all elements of Jamaica’s rich and vibrant culture including music, cuisine, sports, adventure, nature, and wellness. In launching the new tourism campaign, Donovan White, Jamaica Director of Tourism, declared, “We are excited to launch Heartbeat of the World, which reinforces our position as a global leader among travel destinations and establishes Jamaica as the single destination every traveller must experience.”

He added: “On the map, Jamaica may seem like a small dot in the Caribbean Sea. But her influence on the world culture is the size of a continent. We are a cultural giant and we continue to have an indelible impact on the world’s food, music, sport, and literature while offering larger-than-life bucket list experiences with extraordinary, talented people.”

The international marketing strategy positions the destination as the Heartbeat of the World—the beat that makes the world move. A new TV advertisement will launch internationally next week. Jamaica’s visibility on the international stage will be heightened this year as the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which was filmed in Jamaica—which is the birthplace of James Bond—is set to be released on April 8.

Jamaica will also have athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in three sports—track, gymnastics, and swimming. These global events, among others, reinforce the new brand positioning that Jamaica is the heartbeat of the world. Jamaica Tourist Board—which was this week recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by voters at the World Travel Awards—was founded in 1955. The organisation, which is based in the Jamaican capital Kingston, also has offices in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London.