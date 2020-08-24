Jamaica under flood warning as Tropical Storm Laura drenches island

A flash flood warning is in place for several Jamaican parishes as the country continues to feel the impact of Tropical Storm Laura.

The warning was upgraded from a flash flood watch by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica last night and remains in effect until 8:00 pm this evening.

The warning means that flooding has been reported or will occur shortly.

The affected areas include low-lying and flood-prone areas in Westmoreland, Hanover, St James, St Ann St Mary, Portland, St Thomas and Kingston and St Andrew.

Laura is not projected to move directly across Jamaica but will be relatively close to the island, with its impact felt into today, the Met Service said. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect parts of all parishes throughout today with rainfall between 100m and 150 mm possible.

Additionally, winds approaching gale force could affect northern parishes into today. The storm has strengthened slightly and is currently centered near eastern Cuba where flooding rain fall and gusty winds continue.

