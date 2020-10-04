Jamaica under severe weather warning as tropical wave inches closer

A severe weather alert has been issued for Jamaica and will remain in effect until 5:00PM Monday (October 5).

According to the Met Service, an area of low pressure associated with a strong tropical wave currently located about 230 km southeast of Jamaica, is expected to move into the vicinity of the island by this evening. As the system moves west -northwestward, projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds to affect sections of most parishes beginning tonight and continuing through to Tuesday evening.

Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds. Marine interests , especially those on the south coast, are urged to remain on land.