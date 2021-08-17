Jamaica under Tropical Storm warning- Met Service

Jamaica under Tropical Storm warning- Met ServiceTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
The Met Service in a tweet on Tuesday (August 17) said that the Tropical Storm Watch which was in effect for Jamaica had been upgraded to a Tropical Storm warning.
The announcement comes as Tropical Depression Grace strengthened into a tropical storm.
This means that tropical storm conditions, including possible sustained winds of 63-118 km/h are expected to affect Jamaica in 36 hours or less.
According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, Grace is expected to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms across Jamaica.
Rainfall amounts could reach 100-150 millimetres (4-6 inches), generating flash floods and possiblelandslides. Strong, gusty winds will also be experienced, primarily over northern parishes on Tuesday.
Sea conditions are expected to gradually deteriorate , especially east and north of the island and marine interestsare urged to exercise extreme caution.
Small craft operators should remain in port.
