Jamaica under Tropical Storm warning- Met Service

The Met Service in a tweet on Tuesday (August 17) said that the Tropical Storm Watch which was in effect for Jamaica had been upgraded to a Tropical Storm warning.

The announcement comes as Tropical Depression Grace strengthened into a tropical storm.

This means that tropical storm conditions, including possible sustained winds of 63-118 km/h are expected to affect Jamaica in 36 hours or less.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, Grace is expected to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms across Jamaica.

Rainfall amounts could reach 100-150 millimetres (4-6 inches), generating flash floods and possiblelandslides. Strong, gusty winds will also be experienced, primarily over northern parishes on Tuesday.

Sea conditions are expected to gradually deteriorate , especially east and north of the island and marine interestsare urged to exercise extreme caution.

Small craft operators should remain in port.