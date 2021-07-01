Jamaica under Tropical Storm Watch as Elsa strengthens

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica on Thursday (July 1) in a tweet said that a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the island.

The news comes as Elsa strengthened Thursday morning into a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph.

Forecasters are predicting that the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa will pass through the Windward Islands or southern Leeward Islands on Friday (July 2) and over the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday before passing close to Jamaicaâ€™s eastern and northern coastlines on Sunday.

It is anticipated that widespread showers and thunderstorms could begin to affect weather conditions over Jamaica by Saturday.

According to the latest information from the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC), Elsa is expected to continue moving toward the west-northwest near 28 mph (44 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

In addition the NHC said Elsa is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches on across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.