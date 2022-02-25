Jamaica urges Russia to cease aggression, withdraw from Ukraine

THE Government said Thursday that it is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Ukraine and that it condemns the clear violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly the obligation to respect the sovereign rights and territorial integrity of states.

“These are uncertain times. The unfolding events in Eastern Europe are of great concern for global peace and prosperity and for our timely and sustained recovery. As a small country, with an open economy and an open society, we depend, and indeed we support, the multilateral co-operative system of nations in resolving international disputes,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said during a ground-breaking ceremony for a new police station in St Andrew West Rural.

“Jamaica is consistent in its support for the universal respect and adherence to the principles of international law, the respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations. We, therefore, cannot support, and, in fact, we condemn the invasion of Ukraine,” added Holness.

He said while it is the early phase of the crisis, after Russian forces attacked Ukraine late Wednesday night, it is expected that the impact on Jamaica could be through global energy prices and other areas.

“Oil prices in particular, and possibly through some commodities — maybe wheat, flour prices. We are also monitoring the possible effects, as a result… of the imposition of international sanctions which could impose obligations on Jamaica, in terms of ensuring that the sanctions are effective, and we are monitoring that up to this point,” said Holness.

He said the lesson from the events in Eastern Europe is that Jamaica must be prepared to continue in the face of the latest crisis.

Holness's comments came hours before a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said that Jamaica strongly condemns the military action by Russia against Ukraine.

“As members of the United Nations we have all committed to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war that has often brought untold sorrow to mankind. The ongoing incursions in Ukraine are a violation of that sacred promise,” the ministry said.

“Jamaica strongly urges Russia to cease all acts of aggression and to withdraw from Ukrainian territory. We also call for a return to diplomatic channels to continue engagement until there is a bridge of common understanding that will lead to peace,” the foreign ministry added.

“Jamaica shares the hope that an escalation of war and further bloodshed can be avoided. We join other peace-loving nations in calling for a cessation of hostilities, and for the immediate return to open dialogue, mutual understanding and respect for the rights of sovereign nations. Military conflict has grave implications for us all and must end without further delay,” the foreign ministry added.