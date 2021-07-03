Jamaica, US implement changes to Shiprider Agreement

SINCE June 16, Jamaica and the United States have implemented more changes to the operational protocols of the Shiprider Agreement, which covers cooperation between both countries in suppressing illicit maritime drug trafficking.

“It is hoped that with these improved procedures, the challenges experienced with the recent cases will not be repeated,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith told the Senate in a statement yesterday.

She said that “with the finalisation of the operational protocols, both parties stand to benefit from improvements in the sharing of critical information, and in the process of interception of vessels suspected of being involved in drug-related criminal activities at sea.

“The protocols also allow the Government of Jamaica to achieve its goals of strengthening the fight against illicit drug-related activities, while, at the same time, protecting the interests of Jamaican citizens who may be intercepted at sea, pursuant to the agreement,” she added.

“Following further exchanges, both sides agreed on changes to the operational protocols necessary to improve the functioning of the agreement. These new procedures became effective as of June 16,” Senator Johnson Smith told the Senate.

The agreement, known officially as Co-operation In Suppressing Illicit Maritime Drug Trafficking, provides for US and Jamaican maritime law enforcers to intercept vessels suspected of being used for drug trafficking in each other's territorial waters, and apprehend vessels and crews, with the permission of either party.

It also provided for a waiver of prosecutorial jurisdiction over Jamaican citizens, and allowed for the destruction of suspect boats caught in the process of trafficking drugs.

The latest development has allowed the Government to fulfil a promise, which was highlighted in the Senate in February by the minister, regarding the protocols covering the protection of Jamaican seafarers who are detained under the cooperation agreement.

She had informed the Senate that work was under way to finalise the operational protocols associated with implementation of the agreement. She also said then, that, although both parties had agreed on the majority of the proposed protocols, there were still a handful of issues that needed to be settled. This followed issues raised by the Opposition about the treatment of four Jamaican seafarers who had been detained by the United States Coast Guard and their vessel eventually destroyed.

The four Jamaicans — Anthony Clark (captain), Radcliffe Simmons, Howard Patterson, and Warren Rowe — were detained in October 2020 after their boat, Lady Lawla, was boarded and searched by the US Coast Guard.

Senator Johnson Smith had informed the Senate then that she was already involved in discussions toward formalising changes to the operational protocols associated with the implementation of the agreement.