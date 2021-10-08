Jamaica, US look to tighten ICT ties

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology and the United States Embassy in Kingston have confirmed a Jamaica Observer report that Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz will lead a high-level ministerial and technical delegation which will participate in consultations on information and communications technology (ICT) and cybersecurity in the United States from October 9-16.

In a joint release yesterday, the entities said the goal of the consultations is to examine potential partnerships with the US Government, private sector, and academia in digital economy workforce development and explore new innovations in virtual learning and teaching.

The United States Government, through the US Embassy in Kingston, issued the invitation to the Government of Jamaica, as part of an ongoing collaboration on information technology and cybersecurity initiated in 2019.

“The United States fully endorses Jamaica's efforts to build a digital economy and welcomes an opportunity to partner with Jamaica in transforming this vision into a reality,” the release said.

The Vaz-led Jamaican delegation will include Fayval Williams, minister of education, youth and information; Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security; Senator Aubyn Hill, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Director general of the Planning Institute of Jamaica Dr Wayne Henry as well as representatives of The University of the West Indies; the Jamaica Defence Force; and the Caribbean Maritime University will be among the technical level delegation.

Participants from the US Embassy will include senior officials; Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs Alex Sokoloff; Senior Defense Attaché LTC Robert Ramsey; USAID Country Representative Jason Fraser; and Political and Economic Advisor Gordon Steenbergen.

During the trip the United States and Jamaica will also explore potential US assistance in developing Jamaica's broadband, energy, and water infrastructure needs.