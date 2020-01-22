Jamaica, US working together to tackle transnational organised crime

Jamaica, US working together to tackle transnational organised crimeWednesday, January 22, 2020
|
The United States is expected to bolster Jamaica’s capacity to better address transnational organized crime, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Holness made the disclosure during a press conference at Jamaica House following talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The Prime Minister noted that it was important to stem the flow of illicit weapons by securing the borders and ports on Jamaica in this regard.As part of what he dubs ‘Plan Secure Jamaica’, Holness notes that he cannot overstate the urgency with which these matters have to be dealt with. He, therefore, thanked Secretary Pompeo for his pledge in supporting Jamaica in dealing with these challenges.
Jamaica has been losing the battle in dealing with the crime monster and some have been calling on the government to engage the US to put in stricter measures to stop these guns from that country reaching Jamaica.
Secretary Pompeo noted that the US was committed to working with not only Jamaica but the region on matters of security. He noted that the US has contributed over $600m to security across the region over the last decade. Pompeo said the US will continue this partnership.
