Jamaica vaccinates 16,000 people, 94% of first-week target

Jamaica vaccinates 16,000 people, 94% of first-week targetFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Jamaica vaccinated more than 16,000 people in the first week of its inoculation programme.
The island administered COVID-19 vaccines to 16,096 people – including frontline healthcare workers, the security forces and the elderly – between March 10 and March 16.
The figure represents 94 per cent of its target of 17,050 people, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness’s vaccine tracker.
The country is targeting just over 47,000 to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first month of the vaccination programme wth 1.9 million people hopefully receiving doses after a year. The current figure represents just one per cent of the population.
Jamaica received its first shipment of 50,000 doses – a gift from India – on March 8, and began inoculations two days later.
