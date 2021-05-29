Jamaica welcomes new airline to its shores

Jamaica welcomes new airline to its shoresSaturday, May 29, 2021
|
Jamaica’s attempt to boost its airlift capacity received a major boost recently after Frontier Airlines started flights into the country.
The US-based low budget airline had its inaugural flight into Montego Bay on Friday, May 28, and is now expected to continue throughout the summer with three flights per week — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
On its first flight to Jamaica there were over 160 passengers and crew. The new service is expected to benefit the tourism sector of which the US provides the largest share.
This summer is expected to be a busy period for travel as the world seeks to come out of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
