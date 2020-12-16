Jamaica welcomes over 300,000 visitors since reopening borders

Jamaica welcomes over 300,000 visitors since reopening bordersWednesday, December 16, 2020
|
More than 300,000 tourists have visited Jamaica since the country reopened its borders in June after coronavirus-driven closures.
According to initial figures, 317,701 visitors have come to the island up to December 14, since it reopened to international arrivals on June 15.
Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, “We are cautiously optimistic that we will see a 40 per cent increase in arrivals over the winter season, when compared to the preceding periods of massive downturn. This augurs well for the 70 per cent of our furloughed tourism workers who are still off the job” while addressing Parliament yesterday.
Bartlett added, “I am pleased to say this united effort is paying off handsomely as we take bold and decisive steps to safeguard tourism workers, visitors and residents. I am confident that the tourism sector will rebound as it has done many times before.”
