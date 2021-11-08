Jamaica welcomes world's largest private residential ship

PORT ANTONIO, Jamaica — The planet's largest private residential ship, MS The World , docked at Ken Wright Pier in Port Antonio, Jamaica, yesterday with 90 passengers who will be enjoying some of the island's attractions until tomorrow.

A number Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) operators, who are fully vaccinated or who have a negative COVID-19 test, have been contracted to take the high-end passengers to various parts of the island, a development that has been welcomed by a member of the ground transport company, who told the Jamaica Observer, “It has been a long time we have not had a visit in our port.”

The 644-feet Bahamian-registered ship is described on its website as providing “the ultimate lifestyle that comes with combining a private yacht and a luxury vacation home”.

According to the website, the luxury ship has 165 individual homes, owned individually by residents from 19 countries who collectively own the ship, “ensuring that the experiences — both onboard and off — are far beyond current luxury travel standards”.

Added the website, “Since our launch in 2002, The World has continuously circumnavigated the globe, spending extensive time in the most exotic and well-travelled ports, allowing residents to wake up in a new destination every few days, exploring with depth they had never before thought possible. It is a lifestyle they are truly grateful to live each day.”

Among the amenities aboard MS The World are a grocery store, deli, boutique and showroom, golf simulator and putting greens, full-sized tennis court, jogging track, swimming pool, spa, billiard room, fitness centre, cocktail lounges, six restaurants, movie theatre, library, and Internet access in each residence.

Immediately before calling on Jamaica the ship visited the Dominican Republic.