Jamaica will cross 11,000 coronavirus cases today

Jamaica will cross 11,000 coronavirus cases todayFriday, December 04, 2020
|
Jamaica will likely cross the 11,000-mark
for coronavirus cases today after new confirmations push it just 13 short of the figure.
The island recorded 76 new cases of the virus yesterday, December 3, bringing its tally to 10,987.
The age range of the new positives is from one-year-old to 99-years-old.
One additional death was also reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The deceased is a 90-year-old male of a St James address.
What’s more, there were 116 recoveries, taking the total to 6,730.
There are 76 hospitalised cases, with 13 deemed moderately ill ad 10 critically ill.
Active cases stand at 3,846.
