Jamaica withdraws from World Relays

Jamaica will not be participating in this year’s World Relays.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) said “existing travel restrictions, routing” and also the “SARS COVID-19 pandemic”, has made it “extremely challenging for the Jamaican team and officials to participate.”

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who was named as part of the 39-member team, expressed disappointment with the decision but outlined her own issues with travelling during the pandemic last year.

“The cancellations are disappointing but beyond our control,” she said on social media. “Last year we had similar issues with travel. I remember our return flights took us to London then Barbados then back to Jamaica which was very hectic because of the pandemic.”

This will be the first time Jamaica will not be represented at the World Relays. The two-day championships (May 1-2) set for Silesia, Poland.

The Jamaicans were set to contest seven events, the men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m as well as the shuttle hurdles.