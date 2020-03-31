Jamaican ambassador pledges support to work programme participants in US amid COVID-19 lockdown

Jamaican Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has assured Jamaicans in the US on seasonal work programmes that her office will be reaching out to them during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement Monday, Marks noted that her office has support systems in place for workers in New York and elsewhere across the US.

“Always remember that you are not aliens, you are Jamaicans,” the statement read.

“I realized yesterday that some of our seasonal workers genuinely feel abandoned, scared and alone… worried about costs to stay in the USA without their work and also worried about being out of status with their work visas, hence the rush to return home by any means possible. So I want to take this opportunity to give an assurance that you are not alone, the Rock is ‘under lockdown’ but we have your back and will address these concerns,” she said.

Ambassador Marks said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has mandated a strong consular support system at the embassy, the consulates and nation-wide honorary consuls.