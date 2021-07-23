Jamaican-American credits late 'Butch' Stewart for US success

Jamaican -American David Black who said he learnt at the feet of the late Gordon 'Butch Stewart, has been appointed president of Sky-Tours USA, continuing his 26-year climb up the hospitality industry, according to Islander News.

Sky-tours International, owners of the Sky-Tours USA brand, said it was confident that Black “has the ability to successfully identify new distribution channels, create winning relationships with key partners, and leverage his strategic business skills to develop winning solutions throughout the partner-client lifecycle”.

The Key Biscayne resident was recently the senior director of sales at Karisma hotels and resorts, where he oversaw North America wholesale for Mexico and the Caribbean.

Islander News said Black spent his early years using hotel lobbies as his playground in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Jamaica's north coast.

“He started his career early, working with Sandals and Beaches Resorts, where he credits Jamaican hotel guru, the late Gordon 'Butch Stewart', for teaching him 'everything' he knows about being a hotelier.”