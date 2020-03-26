Jamaica among elite group of countries that were prepared for coronavirus

The government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in Jamaica continues to receive praises from the international community.

In an article published in the Miami Herald, Jamaica was listed among those Caribbean and Latin American countries who implemented measures swiftly to contain the spread of the virus.

“Jamaica was one of the first countries in the Caribbean to react to the coronavirus, after seeing its first case on March 10. The country barred flights from hot zones, restricted the movement of tourists, enforced quarantines for all new arrivals and cancelled school, among other measures. It also put part of an entire town, Bull Bay, on lockdown.”

Other countries included El Salvador, Peru, and a handful of others.

Health Minister Christopher Tufton said Jamaica has been using its measured response to buy ventilators, protective gear and hospital beds.

“Early in the day we decided it was better to take fairly strong measures — starting with public education, and then graduating into other restrictions in order to at least contain it, even while we prepare our public health system to deal with the inevitable,” he told the Miami Herald.

“Jamaica currently has 25 coronavirus cases. And while health professionals say such draconian, isolating measures are the only true safeguard against a novel virus, it’s still too soon to tell if the strategy is truly working,” it noted