Jamaica among elite group of countries that were prepared for coronavirus

Jamaica among elite group of countries that were prepared for coronavirusThursday, March 26, 2020
|
The government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in Jamaica continues to receive praises from the international community.
In an article published in the Miami Herald, Jamaica was listed among those Caribbean and Latin American countries who implemented measures swiftly to contain the spread of the virus.
“Jamaica was one of the first countries in the Caribbean to react to the coronavirus, after seeing its first case on March 10. The country barred flights from hot zones, restricted the movement of tourists, enforced quarantines for all new arrivals and cancelled school, among other measures. It also put part of an entire town, Bull Bay, on lockdown.”
Other countries included El Salvador, Peru, and a handful of others.
Health Minister Christopher Tufton said Jamaica has been using its measured response to buy ventilators, protective gear and hospital beds.
“Early in the day we decided it was better to take fairly strong measures — starting with public education, and then graduating into other restrictions in order to at least contain it, even while we prepare our public health system to deal with the inevitable,” he told the Miami Herald.
“Jamaica currently has 25 coronavirus cases. And while health professionals say such draconian, isolating measures are the only true safeguard against a novel virus, it’s still too soon to tell if the strategy is truly working,” it noted
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy