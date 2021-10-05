Jamaican among UN experts who examined crimes against humanity in Libya

GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators commissioned by the United Nations' top human rights body, including Jamaica's Tracy Robinson, said yesterday that they turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya.

They found that in particular, crimes were committed against civilians and migrants who crossed the restive North African country trying to get to Europe — but ended up being detained in horrific conditions.

Robinson, deputy dean at The University of the West Indies' law school, said: “Violence in Libyan prisons is committed on such a scale and with such a level of organisation that it may also potentially amount to crimes against humanity.”

The first findings from the “fact-finding mission” commissioned by the Human Rights Council chronicle crimes including murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape. They could send a potent signal to key international powers, like Russia and the European Union (EU), amid violence and mistreatment that has wracked Libya since the fall of former autocrat Moammar Gadhafi a decade ago.

“Our investigations have established that all parties to the conflict, including third-State foreign fighters and mercenaries, have violated international humanitarian law, in particular the principle of proportionality and distinction,” said Mohamed Auajjar, a former Moroccan justice minister who led the team. “Some have also committed war crimes.”

The principle of distinction requires parties to armed conflicts to distinguish between military objectives and civilian objects, while the principle of proportionality dictates that parties to war must ensure that incidental damage isn't excessive.

The experts cite reports indicating that the Libyan Coast Guard — which has been trained and equipped by the EU as part of efforts to staunch the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean — has mistreated migrants and handed some over to detention centres where torture and sexual violence are “prevalent”.

“It's quite clear that the pullback policies, the pushback policies, at sea have led to huge violations of human rights on the part of migrants, leading to detention in Libya,” said Chaloka Beyani, a London School of Economics law professor from Zambia, one of the three members of the mission. “Upon return, and as our report indicates, this is one of the areas where we think that crimes against humanity have been committed.”

Amid concerns about foreign mercenaries operating in Libya, the experts say there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that personnel from a Russian private military company, known as the Wagner Group, “may have committed the crime of murder” in connection with evidence that they had fired gunshots directly at people not taking direct part in the hostilities.

The Libyan Government had no immediate comment.