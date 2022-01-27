Jamaican arrested following seizure of marijuana on a farm

Jamaican arrested following seizure of marijuana on a farmThursday, January 27, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) — The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) Wednesday said it had detained a Jamaican after he was found on a cannabis farm at Nabaclis Village back lands, East Coast Demerara on Tuesday.
In a statement, CANU said that, acting on a tip-off, its members went to the area where they discovered a camp on a half-acre of land along with almost 5,000 marijuana plants and seedlings; processed cannabis; one kilogram of mixed seeds; a shotgun; a crossbow with several arrows and several types of live ammunition and four cartridges.
CANU identified the Jamaican as Winston Thompson, 46, adding, “he was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters, along with weapons, ammunition, processed cannabis, and seeds”.
CANU said it, “continues to conduct their operations around the country aimed at dismantling the networks that are engaged in the cultivation, sale as well as distribution of narcotics”.
