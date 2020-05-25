Jamaican arrested in Cayman for guns and ganja

A 46-year-old Jamaican national was arrested on Saturday (May 23) after police officers attached to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) conducted a search of an abandoned canoe on a beach.

Reports from RCIPS are that the abandoned canoe was spotted on Thursday (May 21).

A search of the location was conducted and several packages located and seized by police.

The packages contained ganja and two handguns, along with live rounds of ammunition.

The police then launched a search for the crew of the vessel, which apparently landed illegally.

As a result, a 46-year-old man from Jamaica was located and arrested on suspicion of illegal landing, importation of an unlicensed firearm, and other firearm-related offenses, as well as being connected with the importation of ganja and other drug-related offenses.

The Jamaican was formally charged on Saturday.

He appeared in court via video link on Monday and was remanded in custody until June 8.