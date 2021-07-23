Jamaican athlete tests positive for coronavirus

Carey McLeod, a first-time Jamaican Olympian has tested positive for COVID-19. McLeod, who competes in the long and triple jump, tested positive for the virus before he traveled, according to reports.

The talented Carey McLeod misses out on his first Olympics after testing positive for Covid19 ahead of travel. Very few athletes have ever qualified for LJ & TJ at an Olympic Games. This would have made him the only one in Tokyo. Bounce back lad. Truly disappointed— Karen Madden (@karendmadden) July 23, 2021

Athletes are required to present two negative COVID-19 tests, 96 hours and 72 hours before they fly to Japan. McLeod, was preparing documentation to fly to Japan but was grounded after his 72 hour test result came back positive.

The Olympic COVID guidelines state that any athlete who tests positive “will not be allowed to compete/continue [their] role.” The quarantine period “will be determined by the Japanese health authorities, depending on the severity and symptoms of [the] infection.”

According to Reuters, 80 Olympics athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.