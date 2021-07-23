Jamaican athlete tests positive for coronavirus

Jamaican athlete tests positive for coronavirusFriday, July 23, 2021
|
Carey McLeod, a first-time Jamaican Olympian has tested positive for COVID-19. McLeod, who competes in the long and triple jump, tested positive for the virus before he traveled, according to reports.
Athletes are required to present two negative COVID-19 tests, 96 hours and 72 hours before they fly to Japan. McLeod, was preparing documentation to fly to Japan but was grounded after his 72 hour test result came back positive.
The Olympic COVID guidelines state that any athlete who tests positive “will not be allowed to compete/continue [their] role.” The quarantine period “will be determined by the Japanese health authorities, depending on the severity and symptoms of [the] infection.”
According to Reuters, 80 Olympics athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy