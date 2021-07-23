Jamaican attorney is newest magistrate in British Virgin Islands

Jamaican attorney Khadeen Palmer has been appointed

the British Virgin Islands' (BVI) newest magistrate, pledging to faithfully carry out her duties, as she took the Oath of Office administered by Governor John J Rankin last week, the Virgin Islands News Online reported.

The BVI Government Information Service (GIS) said the Jamaican was welcomed at a private ceremony hosted by Governor Rankin at his Governor's Office, where he offered his support for her.

“I offer every best wish as you join BVI's magistracy and I am confident that your professional expertise and experience will serve the Court well as you hear cases and issue your judgements,” said Rankin.

“As governor, I will continue to do all I can to support you the magistracy in line with our collective goal of a fair and just society that adheres to the rule of law,” he promised, encouraging Palmer to do her part to further the rule of law in BVI.

Palmer served as a resident magistrate with the Magistracy of Belize since 2018. Her professional experience includes service as assistant registrar general for the Belize Supreme Court; deputy registrar general for births, deaths and marriages with the Belize Attorney General's Ministry; and a private practise legal associate.

According to GIS, Palmer holds a Certificate of Legal Education from the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, a Certificate of Public International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law, as well as bachelor's degrees in law and psychology from The University of the West Indies.

As magistrate in the BVI, the Jamaican will hear and pass rulings in all civil, criminal and quasi-criminal matters filed in the Magistrate's Court and help manage the operations of the Court “to ensure a professional and fair judicial service”.

- Compiled by Kevin Wainwright and edited by Desmond Allen