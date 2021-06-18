Jamaican authorities trying to locate boys seen smoking weed in viral video

Jamaica’s Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two young boys who were seen in a video smoking what appears to be marijuana.

“We need your help!If you have information that could assist us in locating these children, please contact the CPFSA appealed on its social media account, showing a screengrab of the boys from the video.

The 28-second video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the two boys sitting on a parked bike, using a lighter to ignite a spliff.

One of the youngsters in the video, that was seemingly recorded by an older person, is heard saying; “Gimme the lighter, mek mi light my weed.”

Anyone with information about these two boys are being asked to call 876-822-7031.