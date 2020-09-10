Jamaican-born cop appointed head of NYPD Special Victims Unit

Jamaican-born, Micheal King is now the new commander of the NYPD’s Special Victims Division, the same unit that put film producer Harvey Weinstein behind bars.

King is not only a veteran police investigator, but also a forensic nurse who has conducted the physical exams and evidence collection vital to solving such cases.

The police department formally announced King’s appointment to the high-profile post on Thursday. He replaces Judith Harrison, who became a Brooklyn borough commander this summer.

Along with meeting detectives and setting his vision for a victim-centered, open-minded approach to investigations, King spent part of his first few days on the job going to the hospital to assist doctors with rape kits.

“I don’t know of any other law enforcement officer anywhere in the country that has that background,” King said. “When we go to a hospital and a rape victim is being examined, a cop can’t even be in the room. So imagine a cop who actually knows how to do that.”

King was born and raised in Jamaica, moved to New York when he was 16 and in college earned the nickname “Doogie Howser.”

He joined the NYPD in September 2000 and became a registered nurse in 2005, going to nursing school and working in city hospitals in his off hours. Four years later, he became a sexual assault forensic examiner.

All the while, he worked his way up the investigative ranks — first in internal affairs and later as a crime scene commander and the executive officer of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

He oversaw forensic investigations into the 2016 pipe bombing attack Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, the attempted bombing of a Times Square subway station in 2017, and the mailing of package bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN’s New York hub in 2018.