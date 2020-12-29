Jamaican-born doctor dies of COVID-19 in the US

Jamaican-born doctor dies of COVID-19 in the USTuesday, December 29, 2020
|
A Jamaican-born doctor, Dr. Susan Moore has died from COVID-19 in the United States.
The 52-year-old resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 29. According to a report by the New York Times, Dr. Moore went to the Indiana University Hospital North (IU North) because it was close to her home.
She documented her treatment in a video posted on Facebook, and complain of the inadequate attention she was given.
She said the white doctor at the hospital had downplayed her complaints of pain. He told her that he felt uncomfortable giving her more narcotics, she said, and suggested that she would be discharged.
“I was crushed,” she said in the video, “He made me feel like I was a drug addict.”
She was eventually sent home, and died of complications from Covid-19 on December 20, two weeks after she posted the video.
“This is how Black people get killed, when you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves,” Dr. Moore said in the video.
