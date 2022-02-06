Jamaican-born US principal wants more young men teaching

Although he only became a teacher after his uncle encouraged him to do so, 62-year-old principal at Silver Lake Middle School in Florida Errol Evans wants to see more young men looking to teaching as a viable career.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Evans disclosed that he is aware that men who complete teaching degrees in Jamaica tend to end up in other fields.

“We are losing so many young men, with all respect to the ladies who have overtaken us and have done probably even better in many cases. I applaud them for the work they do, as women in teaching. But also I want to see a balanced scale, where young men who are growing up can see the light in terms of being an educator, rather than just wanting to be a football star or something else. Whereas the best job was sitting right at their nose,” Evans said, adding that society should recognise educators because without them “we can't have scientists and other people who do whatever they do. So, the fundamentals lie with the teacher that stands before you in any class in the world. Education should be valued.”

However, he said, after he started attending the Mico Teachers' College (now Mico University College) in 1979, he knew that teaching was his calling.

“I knew that education was a fundamental right that people should have, and that more men should be in teaching. I decided to stay the course and that set me on the course to where I knew I could make a difference in the lives of young people, in particular, attracting young men to the profession.”

Referring to himself as a “nice little country boy” from Lucea, Hanover, Evans praised Mico for changing the course of his life.

“It was probably one of the best things that happened to me and now it's reaping its rewards,” he said, adding that he is now in a position where he can help give back to the schools he attended.

“I've chosen Mico again as a place that I can help, and as a past Miconian, I'm working here in Florida to try to give bursaries and scholarships back to Jamaica. I'm also part of the UWI [The University of the West Indies] graduate group here in Florida, so I'm also giving back to UWI. So, any educational institution that I've been through, I really ensure that I give back, because they made a generation who can also get a chance to do well in the educational sector,” Evans stated, noting that after graduating from MUC he attended the UWI, Mona, where he completed his bachelor's degree in economics.

This giving nature of Evans, who is also the president of the Mico University College Alumni Association, Florida Chapter, has allowed him to receive a day in his honour in Florida, in 2020 as well as other awards.

“I was awarded a proclamation for my work with the Broward County public schools for over 28 years and for the programmes that I was able to bring in, in particular of interest, we do have a Cambridge international A-levels and O-levels programme worldwide and I brought it to Brown County. And it is now one of the première programmes that students are really studying, which if they are successful they can go to college free of cost for at least two years, if they are top students coming out with A's and B's,” Evans said, adding that his school was awarded a national school of merit by the Magnet School of America, four times, as well as being selected as principal of the year by the United States Forensic Debate Organisation in 2018.

Evans also recalled his reaction to having a day, July 23, celebrated in his honour.

“I was actually surprised because being a humble person I never attempted to put my success at the forefront. I always see myself as a servant of the people and really attempting to emphasise the importance of education. It [teaching] was natural to me, and then suddenly I'm hearing all of these excitement all around me,” he explained, declaring that this proclamation is a recognition of the work that he has to and also the work that is ahead of him.

Meanwhile, he encouraged young people going into the profession to ensure they have a passion for the field.

“It's important in any work that passion becomes a part of the driving force. What is it that you want to achieve, and what is it that you think when you go to work every day? What drives you to want to get up early in the morning and go out there?

“And so, teachers have to find that passion, to make sure that you know that someone else's child is dependent on you. The road towards success in life lies in your hands as you stand in front of those kids. And whether they are kids or adults, you give it the best shot you can at all times,” Evans said.