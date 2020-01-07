Jamaican Cabinet goes paperless

Jamaican Cabinet goes paperlessTuesday, January 07, 2020
Cabinet on Monday transitioned to a paperless system. All ministers received secure laptops to facilitate the electronic upload and dissemination of confidential Cabinet papers at the first sitting for 2020.
This system, which was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in 2018, represents an important step towards the Government’s objective of a total digital transformation across the public service.
No more printing
The system will reduce the laborious task of printing and collating multiple cabinet submissions which would then be transported to each Minister at various ministries across the Corporate Area.
Increased efficiency, accessibility, security and cost-effectiveness are the immediate benefits to be had from this new system.
Holness hailed the implementation of the new platform as one that will lead to further integration across government and improve the business processes involved in the preparation of Cabinet documents.
