Jamaican clergymen praise Tutu's impact on people

FOR the best part of half a century, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was South Africa's moral compass. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped to end apartheid in South Africa, was laid to rest on New Year's Day.

Tutu died on Sunday, December 26, at age 90, and mourners were allowed to say their final goodbyes between December 30 and 31, as his body laid in his old church – St George's Cathedral – in Cape Town, South Africa.

Jamaica had its opportunity to experience Tutu as he was the guest of the Government in 1986, having been invited by then Prime Minister Edward Seaga. He preached at Kingston Parish Church and shared in several civic functions.

Reverend Canon Garth Minott, deputy president of United Theological College of the West Indies, told the Jamaica Observer that he grew up in the 1970s and 1980s admiring Tutu.

“Tutu affirmed Jamaica as an ally of the struggle for freedom in South Africa. This man of God – who was very vocal in advocacy, especially in condemning the evil system of apartheid – was not afraid to challenge the oppressive culture of patriarchy in both the majority black and minority white society, and therefore stood as a model voice for the poor and voiceless in South Africa and the world at large.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu represents a voice of justice for all of humanity, and especially for the poor and downtrodden of the world. Though his voice is now silenced by death, his legacy speaks volumes of his conviction that the world, after all, can indeed be a place where social justice, truth and human rights can flourish, shed light on, and affirm the dignity of each person,” Rev Minott said.

The Most Reverend Howard Gregory, Anglican archbishop of the West Indies and bishop of Jamaica and The Cayman Islands, said local religious leaders should consider what Tutu's legacy means for them.

“He provides for usa challenge in terms of those situations of injustice. He dealt with apartheid, but there are still expressions of injustice in our world, and we need to be bold in confronting those systems of injustice wherever they exist,” Gregory told the Sunday Observer.

“An appropriate tribute is to say how we can learn from him. He had a sort of inclusiveness in his rainbow concept. What he's trying to say is that we need to find ways to include people, whatever their diversity, and not to set up barriers to exclude people. I think that is one of the things that he offers us.”

Gregory said the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands joins with the countless people and institutions that have been offering tributes on the death of the prelate and world leader.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the formidable leader who was able to galvanise and unite people in the struggle of South Africans against the evils of apartheid, and also to confront powerful foreign nations who offered their support in propping up this illegal and unjust regime.”

The pastoral perspective which he brought to the world of politics, Gregory added, did not involve blind loyalty and partisan support of leaders who strayed from the path of justice.

“Archbishop Tutu was first a disciple of Jesus Christ and a priest and bishop to his people. He understood that there is no sphere of life which the Christian faith does not engage in order to bring dignity, freedom and wholeness to the life of people.”

Baptist Minister Reverend Stephen Smith told the Sunday Observer that if Jamaicans use Tutu's life as an example to do good to others, it will create a more peaceful society.

“Bishop Desmond Tutu's life is one which mirrors selfless giving. This is a human being who gave of himself fully to the cause of humanity. In a sense, Desmond Tutu reflected the life of Christ in how he lived his life. He has a famous quote you know, where he is saying we are to do the little where we can because all of that adds up to making a difference in the world. And if we are going to be the Church, the Church in Jamaica, this is a life of example, and this is how the Church ought to be,” he said.

Smith said Tutu's passing gives impetus to reflections by the religious community as they enter the new year.

“We who are carrying out ministry in these parts, in our Jamaican context, have something that we can take from Bishop Desmond Tutu's life. In our service, it's service to God and humanity. And so, the religious community certainly is impacted by the fact that one outstanding servant of God has gone home to be with the Lord, and we're grateful to God for his life and how he lived and the lives he has touched over these years.”

Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Donald Chambers said Tutu's message was loud and unapologetic.

“In the face of social injustice in Jamaica, many speak and write glowing words in support of justice and peace but few are willing to undergo personal sacrifice and suffering to achieve this cause. Perhaps the political, social, and economic pork barrel is too sweet to resist. Tutu's witness to people of faith in Jamaica is that the attainment of justice and peace requires personal sacrifice and a willingness to suffer embarrassment, shame and ridicule, and to lose status and honour…all in the name of justice and peace,” he related.

“Tutu was a man who firmly believed and acted on his belief. Preaching the message of justice and peace, he was willing to make personal sacrifices in order that South Africa achieved justice. Consequently, he was arrested several times, and suffered emotionally while listening to the harrowing testimonies of survivors in his capacity as leader of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Tutu was fearless in challenging his own people. He confronted both vengeful black mobs as well as the ANC leaders who failed to adequately address the poverty of blacks.”

Reverend Courtney Beason, board chair of Mountain View New Testament Church of God, said he has been “impressed and inspired” by the work Tutu has done.

“While I may not be in agreement with his entire stance, I must highlight some lines that resonate with me from his book entitled No Future Without Forgiveness. He said to forgive is good for your physical health as it is for your spiritual health. When you don't forgive, you shut tight the channels that would enable you to be forgiven in your tum. You can't appropriate God's forgiveness when you are clogged up with unforgiveness.

“Especially in our beloved island of Jamaica, a little more forgiveness would no doubt have a positive impact on the level of crime and violence affecting us for over three decades. As we mourn his death, I would like Jamaicans to pull from some of these profound nuggets that will certainly push us into a positive light in 2022 and beyond.”