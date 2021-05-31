Jamaican cops $4-million scholarship to Swansea University, UK

Jamaican Sashauna Perkins has beaten off the challenge of 40 other hopefuls to win a coveted full £20,000 scholarship to study at Swansea University in the United Kingdom, the institution has announced.

The scholarship for the master in business administration (MBA) was introduced to reward an individual that showed the biggest potential in becoming a progressive and innovative future leader, Swansea University said.

It noted that while all the applicants were exceptional, Perkins, a St Andrew native, stood out with “her unique, creative application which clearly outlined how she would use her MBA to benefit the community in which she grew up”.

Sashauna hopes to become a chief executive officer in the communications sector and is certain the MBA will support her in reaching her goals.

“I am so proud to have received the full scholarship to study the MBA at Swansea University. The university really stood out to me as an institution dedicated to developing sustainable and people-centric leaders,” she commented.

Prior to applying she worked in the international business department at Digicel Group, managing messaging, adapting it to the digital world, and encouraging digital transformation to ensure business longevity.

MBA Programme Director Dr Paul Davies said: “Sashauna shows great promise as a business leader and has already demonstrated her drive and passion for sustainable business success.

“Starting the MBA during a global pandemic is no mean feat and doing so virtually, more than 4,000 miles away, has meant that essential changes have had to be made to the programme delivery,” Davies said.

“However, students have really embraced this way of learning, and having the opportunity to engage with individuals from different parts of the world, with their own individual business experiences and ambitions, has made it a thriving and exciting learning experience.”

Designed for those with at least three years' managerial or business experience, the MBA at the University's School of Management can be completed within one year (full-time) or across two years (part-time). Its flexibility means that individuals can study alongside existing work and family commitments.

Swansea added: “The MBA's programme philosophy is to address the gap between practice and theory. It challenges students to be critical thinkers, reflecting on theory and management practice to identify where change can be made to the global business landscape.”

— Compiled by Kevin Wainwright and edited by Desmond Allen