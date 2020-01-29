Jamaican cops to get digital training

Commissioner of

Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says digital content is being developed to

enable members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to train remotely.

The Commissioner made the disclosure at the annual awards banquet of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ), St James Chapter, which was held at the S Hotel Conference and Event Centre in Montego Bay on January 25.

“There are 186 police stations across the country, and we have just under 12,000 members in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) spread all over the island. It becomes very difficult to deliver training to that many people in any sort of centralised way,” Anderson said.

“We are developing digital content so that they can, where they are, get the learning. We have just signed off on that, and it’s being developed as we speak. It is no longer just electronic copies of paper documents you have to go through, which no one is going to do, but we are actually developing online content with video, animation [and so on] to train our officers where they are,” the Commissioner said, adding that this move is to develop a culture of training in the JCF.