Jamaican drug smuggler to serve 10 years in Antigua prison

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — The authorities in Antigua and Barbuda have sentenced a Jamaican man to 10 years in prison on drug-related charges.

The police reported that Everton Pinnock was convicted on three drug-related offences following a drug bust in July 2020. Pinnock, who was then 55, and another man, Patrick Burrell, 49, were jointly charged with possession of 59.75 pounds of cannabis, drug trafficking and importation of cannabis.

The controlled substance was found in vacuum-sealed packages hidden inside television boxes that were in a container addressed to Burrell.

Pinnock was reportedly working for and living with Burrell at the time of the offence, however, the charges against Burrell were subsequently dropped due to a lack of evidence against him.

But Pinnock's matter made it to the High Court where he stood trial before Justice Stanley John.

In his testimony, Pinnock claimed that the drugs were sent to him in a barrel by his nephew, but he was not informed until it had been sent.

At some point he introduced Burrell to his sister who lives in the United States and she began sending items to him.

Pinnock claimed that on one of the occasions his nephew called him and told him he had sent some weed in a barrel, and it was in transit.

His police statement also indicated that he had spoken to his nephew in an earlier conversation and told him that he knew someone from whom he sourced weed.

The accused's lawyer Wendel Robinson's main argument in closing was that Pinnock did not arrange for the drugs to be sent, but was told about the dispatch after the fact.