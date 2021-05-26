Jamaican educator among Taft University 21st Annual Duthoy Scholarship winners

Outstanding Jamaican educator Janet Walsh-Davis, a former principal of St Andrew Preparatory School, has won a Duthoy scholarship to pursue a graduate degree at William Howard Taft University, Lakewood, Colorado.

The university announced Monday that Walsh-Davis was among four people who will receive the scholarship as part of its Duthoy Scholarship Programme “to ensure passionate educators have opportunities to earn graduate degrees”, PRNewswire said.

Walsh-Davis is a territorial education officer in Jamaica who is in charge of school supervision for both independent and public schools. One area of her focus is to train school leaders in the implementation and management of School Improvement Plans.

Taft University said it had received an overwhelming number of excellent, well-qualified applicants for the scholarship programme. The selection process considered prior education, contributions to public service, demonstration of passion for the field of education, and perceived financial need.

The other recipients are Clevell Roseboro, a US Army veteran, who went on to become the youngest dean of an academic library system in the United States; Kenyah Koonce-Miller won; an education entrepreneur and founder of a charter school; and Selena Mell, a successful educational leader who oversees a small school division in a northern rural community in Manitoba.

All of Taft's programmes are offered 100 per cent online “in a flexible independent study format that allows students to complete work at their own pace from anywhere in the world”.

Describing herself, Walsh-Davis said: “I am very passionate about educational evolution. In my role as an instructional leader, I try to implement programmes that cater to the needs of all students.

“Academic progress is important but programmes are put in place to support students whose interest veer to the aesthetics. Each student is steered into believing and accepting their 'greatness' in their chosen areas.

“Staff members are constantly reminded of how valuable they all are through the theme: 'Teamwork makes the Dream Work'. All efforts are recognised, no matter how small.”

