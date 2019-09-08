Jamaican exporters targeting Latin American and Caribbean markets

Jamaican exporters targeting Latin American and Caribbean marketsSunday, September 08, 2019
|
Jamaica Promotions Corporation
(JAMPRO) recently led a delegation comprising four companies to the Latin
American and Caribbean (LAC) Flavors trade exhibition in Cali, Colombia.
The three-day trade mission was undertaken in a bid to increase access by Jamaican exporters to Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) markets by meeting with global buyers at the event and forging international business relationships. The four participating companies were P.A Benjamin, Jamaica Teas, Carita Jamaica and Tijule Company Limited.
According to JAMPRO, LAC Flavors is one of the key food and beverage business forums within the region and has generated more than US$990 million in transactions and 17,000 business meetings over last decade.
President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards, said that the State agency would like to see more Jamaican manufacturers exporting to regional markets in order to further diversify their international reach and decrease the reliance on traditional markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.
“The LAC region has a population of approximately 637 million. It is time for Jamaican exporters to look seriously at this opportunity, and JAMPRO is ready to work with them to penetrate this market,” she said.
— Written by Claudia Gardner
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy