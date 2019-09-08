Jamaican exporters targeting Latin American and Caribbean markets

Jamaica Promotions Corporation

(JAMPRO) recently led a delegation comprising four companies to the Latin

American and Caribbean (LAC) Flavors trade exhibition in Cali, Colombia.

The three-day trade mission was undertaken in a bid to increase access by Jamaican exporters to Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) markets by meeting with global buyers at the event and forging international business relationships. The four participating companies were P.A Benjamin, Jamaica Teas, Carita Jamaica and Tijule Company Limited.

According to JAMPRO, LAC Flavors is one of the key food and beverage business forums within the region and has generated more than US$990 million in transactions and 17,000 business meetings over last decade.

President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards, said that the State agency would like to see more Jamaican manufacturers exporting to regional markets in order to further diversify their international reach and decrease the reliance on traditional markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

“The LAC region has a population of approximately 637 million. It is time for Jamaican exporters to look seriously at this opportunity, and JAMPRO is ready to work with them to penetrate this market,” she said.

— Written by Claudia Gardner