Jamaican farmer nabbed with 813 lbs of ganja

A 52-year-old Westmoreland farmer was caught with over 800 pounds

of ganja on the Oracabessa main road in St Mary on Wednesday, July 1.

Reports are that about 8:00 a.m., lawmen assigned to the Area 2 Narcotics Division were conducting an operation in the area when they saw the man driving a Toyota Hiace mini bus along the roadway.

He was signalled to stop and complied.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and sixteen knitted bags of compressed ganja weighing approximately 813 pounds were found inside the vehicle.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of J$3.2 million.

The man is to face court to answer to charges related to breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation and his court date is to be finalised.