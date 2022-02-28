Jamaican girls sweep Food4Change regional story writing competition

JAMAICAN female students walked away with three of the top five awards in the recently concluded Food4Change Caribbean Story Writing Competition held under The University of the West Indies' Improving Household Nutrition Security and Public Health in Caricom Project, the Food and Nutrition (FaN) Project.

Mikaelia Nesbeth and Neville-Anné Morgan, who attend Glenmuir High School in Clarendon, and Haley Clarke from Westwood High School for Girls in Trelawny won laptop computers for the stories they submitted which illustrated learning objectives for the health and family life education revised curriculum.

Professor Alafia Samuels, principal investigator with the FaN Project, congratulated the girls and explained why the contest was held, “This competition was all about using children's voices to talk to other children about healthy eating, good living and self-esteem, and these young ladies excelled.”

There were 85 entries to the Food4Change Caribbean Story Writing Competition and five winners — three from Jamaica, one from St Kitts and one from Barbados.

Speaking at the recent awards ceremony in Kingston, Jamaica, Samuels explained that the winning stories will anchor an exciting activity under the FaN project.

“We are going to be using the winning stories and working with the Jamaican, award-winning Ashe Theatre Company. We will create audio versions of stories that will explain the challenges that young people face in society around living healthy, loving themselves, eating right and exercising,” said Samuels.

The winning young women all said they found the experience rewarding but challenging.

Nesbeth explained why she wrote the winning story titled Khyla's Body.

“I picked that topic because I don't feel that the relationship between body image, eating and mental health among teens is spoken about enough in Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean,” said Nesbeth.

The four-year FaN project, which ends in June, focuses on investigating and influencing national food systems to help combat obesity and diet-related noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in Caricom.

The project seeks to identify and intervene at key leverage points in the regional food system to improve healthy eating and promote sustainable livelihoods of vulnerable groups in Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Kitts and Nevis.

At the end of the project the findings will be packaged for use by other Caricom member states so that successful, effective activities can be adapted and implemented.