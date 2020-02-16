Jamaican government allocates $1.6 billion for NIDS

The Government has allocated $1.6 billion towards the implementation of the National Identification System (NIDS) for Economic Growth project.

This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The programme aims to provide a secure, reliable and unique method of authenticating an individual’s identity.

So far, a vendor to develop the NIDS has been engaged, business processes at the Registrar General’s Department have been reviewed and updated, equipment and software procured and installed to strengthen the datacentre at e-Gov, enrolment and production sites identified and designs completed, and a communication plan developed and phase one implemented.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the programme will continue to equip the Data Centre by procuring generators and an uninterruptible power source (UPS), implement phase two of the communication plan, revise the NIDS Policy and Bill, upgrade the technology infrastructure at the Registrar General’s Department to enable digital birth certificates, and commence procurement for the establishment of six pilot enrolment sites and one production site.