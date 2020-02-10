Jamaican government to spend $1.9 billion to establish Goat Islands wildlife sanctuary

Jamaican government to spend $1.9 billion to establish Goat Islands wildlife sanctuaryMonday, February 10, 2020
The Government will be spending $1.9 billion to establish the Goat Islands wildlife sanctuary, just off Jamaica’s south coast.
Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Robert Morgan, who made the announcement, said this forms part of measures to safeguard Jamaica’s biodiversity and natural history.
He was speaking during the 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday (February 7).
Morgan said the sanctuary will also provide significant research opportunities for ongoing conservation and natural resources management initiatives.
“We are building out a sanctuary, not just so that people can go and watch animals, but so that we can have scientists go there and study our endemic flora and fauna,” Morgan pointed out.
