Jamaican govt’ closes beaches and rivers

Looks like summer will be cancelled after all.

The government of Jamaica has ordered 19 rivers and 17 beaches closed as of August 14 across the island. Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie made the announcement in parliament today.

These will include the Bob Marley Beach, Hellshire, Alligator Pond, Great Bay Beach, Blue Fields, Norman Manley Beach, Burwood, Jacob Taylor, Half Moon Bay Beach, Dunns River, Salt River, Reggae Falls, and Frenchmanâ€™s Cove.

This is in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases on the island, and the lack of adherence to social gathering rules.

Jamaica currently has 1,031 confirmed coronavirus cases, 745 recoveries, and 14 deaths.