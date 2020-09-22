Jamaican Gov’t extends islandwide curfew until October 7

The Government of Jamaica has extended the islandwide curfew for an additional two weeks, now ending on October 7.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a virtual press conference at Jamaica House today, September 22.

The curfew will begin at 8:00 PM and end at 5:00 AM daily.

Additionally, the quarantine measures will remain in place for people coming into Jamaica, Holness said, urging those coming into the island to respect the protocols.

Persons 70 years and older must continue to stay at home, with an exception made once daily to leave home for the ‘necessities of life’ including attending a place of worship, exercise etc.

The prime minister added that people within that age group should be particularly careful, adding that younger people should also take the COVID-19 measures seriously.

The gathering limit of 15 remains until October 6, which Holness says will likely continue beyond that point, and possibly be lowered even further.

He said public transportation vehicles will continue to be permitted to carry one person fewer than they are licensed to transport.

Jamaica has recorded 5,270 coronavirus cases and 75 deaths.