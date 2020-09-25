Jamaican gov’t signs contract to build two more field hospitals

Jamaican gov’t signs contract to build two more field hospitalsFriday, September 25, 2020
Jamaica is continuing its fight against the coronavirus with the construction of two additional field hospitals.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton signed the two contracts this morning, valued at $199.8 million. The two hospitals will be constructed at Falmouth Hospital in Trelawney, and St Joseph’s Hospital in Kingston. They are expected to be completed in three months.
The 36-bed facilities will be funded by the Jamaican government.
”All told we’re hoping to add 152 beds in short order that would be committed to the COVID response, meaning to those who need hospital care,” Tufton said this week at a press conference.
Jamaica recorded 5,723 coronavirus cases, with 4,063 of that number being active cases.
The latest figures show the country recorded 80 coronavirus related deaths.
