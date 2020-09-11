Jamaican gov’t to build field hospital to help in COVID fight

The Government of Jamaica is moving to develop a field hospital to assist in providing more beds for COVID-19 patients.

This was revealed by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton who revealed that while things are in the early stages, they are working to get things going when it arrives in another two weeks.

He further remarked that the 80-plus bed facility will be located in the Corporate Area as the first of three. The others will be set up in the central and western regions of the island.

However, while the minister did not go into specifics, he noted that they are being assisted with the process by a bilateral partner. Itâ€™s uncertain if the building will be set at the National Arena in Kingston as was touted in the past.

With the spike of the virus in the island, it is expected that more beds will be needed for persons who contact the virus.