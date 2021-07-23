Jamaican gymnast Danusia Francis suffers torn ACL

Jamaican artistic gymnast Danusia Francis has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee which will severely hamper and limit her performance in the Olympics.

Nicole Grant-Brown, president of the Jamaica Gymnastics Association, confirmed the extent of Francis’ injury to Observer Online on Friday.

“ACL tear. She has to pull out of three events and will try to do the bars,” said Grant-Brown.

The 27-year-old Francis became only the second Jamaican gymnast behind Toni-Ann Williams in 2016 to qualify for the Olympic Games and is the only Jamaican gymnast to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The artistic gymnastics competition for women is scheduled to begin on Sunday morning in Japan (Saturday night in the Caribbean).

Francis revealed that she had a knee injury on Thursday in a post on Instagram.