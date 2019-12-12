Jamaican gymnast Toni-Ann Willams now coaching in the US

The first female gymnast to represent Jamaica at the Olympics, Toni-Ann Williams, has now taken on a coaching role in the sport.

The 24-year-old Williams has taken up the position of assistant coach at Towson University in Maryland, United States.

Jay Ramirez, head coach of the gymnastics team, revealed Williams’ appointment on Wednesday (Dec 11), stating: “We are beyond thrilled to have Toni-Ann join our Towson coaching staff.”

Ramirez added: “With her highly devoted experience as a recent NCAA gymnast at Cal Berkeley, I think she will play a valuable role in achieving the kind of success that we would like at Towson. Her energy, charisma, and passion for the sport is contagious, and we are looking forward to a great season.”

Williams who is a recent graduate from the University of California Berkeley had moved back to her home state of Maryland when she learned of the vacancy at the University and reached out to the team’s head coach.

“Growing up in Maryland, Towson gymnastics has always been a big part of the gymnastics community. I’m very excited to be joining the Towson program because of the welcoming community, great coaching staff and truly wonderful athletes. I’m excited to watch the gymnastics program grow and help these young ladies have the best collegiate experience possible,” said Williams who competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

