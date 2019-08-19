Jamaican leads team to Albanian Super League title

Reggae Boy Brian ‘Neigo’ Brown unleashed a hat-trick within a ten-minute span on Sunday, which led his team, FK Partizani, to become Albanian Super League champions.

FK Partizani defeated rivals FK Kukesi 4-2 to grab the title.

The former Rusea’s High School and Harbour View FC footballer, came off the bench and struck in the 88th, 94th and in the 99th minute. FK Partizani was trailing 2-1, a mere three minutes from full time when Brown pounced.

“Great team performance last night from the lads. First of my trophies to come this season. Thanks to all the fans who came out and supported us,” the Golden Boy wrote on his Instagram page, where he also uploaded three clips of the goalscoring.

The 26-year-old striker, who hails from Montpelier in Hanover, represented Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union in 2014. A year before, he represented Harbor View FC in Jamaica’s Red Stripe Premier League and won the RSPL Golden Boot (most valuable player award) after scoring 18 goals. He also played for Charlotte Independence in the United Soccer League where he scored nine goals in 27 appearances.

—Article by Claudia Gardner