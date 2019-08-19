Jamaican leads team to Albanian Super League title

Jamaican leads team to Albanian Super League titleMonday, August 19, 2019
|
Reggae Boy Brian ‘Neigo’ Brown unleashed a hat-trick within a ten-minute span on Sunday, which led his team, FK Partizani, to become Albanian Super League champions.
FK Partizani defeated rivals FK Kukesi 4-2 to grab the title.
The former Rusea’s High School and Harbour View FC footballer, came off the bench and struck in the 88th, 94th and in the 99th minute. FK Partizani was trailing 2-1, a mere three minutes from full time when Brown pounced.
“Great team performance last night from the lads. First of my trophies to come this season. Thanks to all the fans who came out and supported us,” the Golden Boy wrote on his Instagram page, where he also uploaded three clips of the goalscoring.
The 26-year-old striker, who hails from Montpelier in Hanover, represented Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union in 2014. A year before, he represented Harbor View FC in Jamaica’s Red Stripe Premier League and won the RSPL Golden Boot (most valuable player award) after scoring 18 goals. He also played for Charlotte Independence in the United Soccer League where he scored nine goals in 27 appearances.
—Article by Claudia Gardner
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy