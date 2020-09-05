Jamaican man dies from COVID-19: Country records 68 new cases

Jamaica

recorded another coronavirus-related death on Friday, as well as 68 new cases. The

deceased is a 72-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

This means that 30 people have now died from the virus. The 68 new cases have pushed Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 2,964.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said that three other COVID-19 positive patients died but their deaths are being investigated.

Jamaica now has 1,935 active cases with 15 moderately ill and seven in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Health and Wellness Ministry on Friday noted that Jamaica is now at the community transmission phase of the virus, where transmission can no longer be easily traced from one person to the other. Jamaicans are, therefore, urged to follow the necessary health protocols.