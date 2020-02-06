Jamaica-born man to be extradited for girlfriend’s murder trial in US

A Jamaican-born man, who was listed on the US Marshal Service’s 15 “Most Wanted” list, was arrested over the weekend in Negril, Westmoreland.

Leroy Headley, also known by his alias as Owen Ewen, waived his right to a hearing when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Headley will be returned to Vermont in the United States where he is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Anako “Annette” Lumumba, who had two children for him.

On May 3, 2018, Headley allegedly shot and killed Anako Lumumba, 33, in their home in South Burlington, Vermont.

One of Headley’s family members contacted police, reporting a call from the suspect about the alleged murder.

When authorities arrived at the residence, they found Lumumba dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

On May 4, the South Burlington Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Headley for the crime of murder.

Authorities believe after the crime, Headley fled to Albany, New York, where he abandoned his vehicle.

The 39-year-old then returned to Jamaica, where he worked as a taxi operator who resided in Green Island, Hanover.

He was arrested by the Fugitive Apprehension Team about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (Feb 2) along the Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, Westmoreland.

Headley will now stand trial in the US, where he is accused of Second Degree Murder and Sexual Assault committed in the state of Vermont.