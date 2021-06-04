Jamaican man twice deported booked for passport fraud in US, nabbed after returning from travels abroad

A 57-year-old Jamaican man is to spend close to three years in a US prison, after he used a US passport issued in another man’s name to re-enter the country following a trip abroad in September 2020.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron sentenced 57-year-old Donovan Davey to 32 months in federal prison for making a false statement in a passport application, aggravated identity theft, falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, and illegally reentering the United States after being deported.

Davey pleaded guilty to the charges on March 3, 2021

According to court documents, Davey does not have lawful status to reside in the United States and is a citizen of Jamaica.

Davey was physically removed from the United States on two prior occasions; in 2005 and in 2012.

It is understood that in October 2009, Davey was issued a U.S. passport after he used the name, date of birth and social security number of a Connecticut resident, accompanied by a photo of himself.

In March 2020, Davey fraudulently filed an application with the U.S. Department of State to renew the passport that he held in the Connecticut resident’s, identified only as J.T., name.

In the renewal application, Davey again provided J.T.’s. personal identifying information, but submitted a photograph of himself.

In the renewal application, Davey attested under penalty of perjury that he was “a citizen or non-citizen national of the United States,” which was not true.

Davey was in September 2020 arrested in Orlando after having returned to the United States from travels abroad.

“Today’s sentencing sends a strong message: the Diplomatic Security Service is committed to ensuring those who commit passport fraud and identity theft face consequences for their criminal actions,” said DSS Special Agent in Charge Peter Kapoukakis of the Miami Field Office. “

“A U.S. passport is an important document around the world, and this criminal thought he could get one through fraud, “Federal agencies working together stopped his scheme and made our communities and nation safe” added U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Miami Field Office Director Michael Meade.