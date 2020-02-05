Jamaican manufacturers face supply shortage because of coronavirus outbreak

Jamaican manufacturers face supply shortage because of coronavirus outbreakWednesday, February 05, 2020
Although there has been no case of the coronavirus in Jamaica, the country’s manufacturing industry has been feeling its effects. China, the country which is currently grappling with the outbreak is Jamaica’s main supply market.
Richard Pandohie, president of Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) said the local manufacturing industry is now encountering a shortage of supply of raw materials.
“Most factories in China had closed for their Lunar New Year and their expected re-opening has been delayed. They have said to our affected members to expect longer lead times and delay,” he said.
But he said manufacturers are looking to other market for supply.
“We do not expect this impact to be overly detrimental as most manufacturers have alternative suppliers, primarily from the USA,” he said.
