Jamaican named among 30 global influencers

Jamaica continues to shine brightly among the countries of the world and all because of the talent, skill, prowess, and reputation of many Jamaicans who have impacted and inspired people globally.

Dr Dawkins Brown is one such person. He helps people around the world refine their business ideas, successfully launch and grow a profitable sustainable business.

As a business strategist, entrepreneur, accountant and financial consultant, Brown, who was recently named among 30 global influencers in the New York City Journal, applies his experience to coach clients towards personal empowerment and wealth creation.

He is the founder and executive chairman of Dawgen Global, an integrated multidisciplinary professional service firm in the Caribbean that provides several services including audit, accounting, tax, and other advisory services.

In addition Brown recently launched a dedicated Business Coaching Division within the firm to help business owners, particularly first-timers navigate the difficult time between concept, launch, and business stability.

According to the New York City Journal, “By challenging executives to develop their strengths and mitigating weakness, they (business coaches) not only help you grow personally and professionally but they are also responsible for helping you clarify your business vision and make sure it aligns with their goals.

“As opposed to common belief, business coaches not only cater to aspiring entrepreneurs to start off their journey and assist them in monetising their business. In fact, in today's time, some of the most wildly successful companies and entrepreneurs on the planet rely on business coaching services to stand out from their competition. These 30 business coaches are helping entrepreneurs and companies in the same way to establish their presence,” the New York City Journal reported.

Brown's coaching approach has attracted a lot of attention. His strategy helps entrepreneurs to build a mindset for survival that allow them to overcome the initial 'grief' of realising that the business they had to build may no longer work post-COVID-19.

“I am very pleased and honoured to be selected among the '30 Business Coaches to look Out for in 2022'. The team at Dawgen Global will definitely be assisting in creating millionaires and billionaires globally. Our client's success will be our success,” said Brown, who has completed a Doctorate in Finance.

He is combining his expertise in accounting, marketing, taxation, and business strategy to help businesses respond to the current crisis while simultaneously building to thrive in a new reality that focuses on agility, digitisation, and multi-sector collaboration.

“Our team of consultants has capabilities which will help entrepreneurs and business owners to take a step back and create a road map for their own success. In these times entrepreneurs need a business coach to propel themselves forward, accelerate their success, and reach their pinnacle. That is what Dawgen Global brings to the table, we guarantee success and prosperity for all,” added Brown.